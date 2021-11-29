Man sought in connection with 2 armed robberies of Dollar General store

Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who was armed with a baseball bat when he twice robbed a Dollar General store in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who they believe is responsible for two armed robberies that occurred at the same Dollar General store.

According to authorities, the first robbery occurred shortly before noon on Nov. 10 at the Dollar General at 22500 SW 112th Ave.

Miami-Dade police said the robber, identified only as a Black man between the ages of 30 and 40, entered the store and threatened employees with a baseball bat as he demanded the keys to the register.

Police said he then smashed the cigarette case with a hammer and removed an undetermined amount of cigarette boxes.

Police said the thief then fled the scene on a bicycle with the cash register.

They said he returned to the store several days later and again threatened an employee with a baseball bat and ordered that the employee open the cash register.

Police, however, said the thief was unsuccessful the second time, but made off with the employee’s cellphone as he fled the store.

No employees were injured during the robberies, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.