Miami Beach police investigating shooting in front of shoe store

Miami Beach Police took over the 1300 block of Washington Avenue on Sunday after a drive-by shooting in front of a Snipes Shoe Store.

It happened just before 5 p.m.

“It was a group of dudes in a car,” said the manager of the store, who didn’t want to be identified. “They hopped out and they were fighting with someone on the sidewalk. They circled the block and just shot into the store.”

A bullet hole was seen at the side of the business, while two bullet holes were seen in a car that was parked outside the store.

The front glass to the store shattered and littered the ground.

“Definitely not open tomorrow,” the manager said. “I know my staff is scared.”

Police said they arrived no victim was found near the scene of the shooting. The search continues for any suspects.