Woman faces charges in a South Beach shooting after surviving drug overdose

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Monique Mori was in a fetal position and barely responsive while alone in an apartment in South Beach, police said. A friend told police officers she was suffering from a drug overdose.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel rushed Mori on Saturday to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Mori, 33, survived. Officers arrested her on Tuesday and took her to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where she remained on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers reported finding a pellet gun and a safe with heroin, cocaine, meth, alprazolam, oxycodone, and GHB in her apartment near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Ninth Street.

Mori is also a suspect in a shooting on Saturday near the intersection of Ninth Street and Euclid Avenue. No one was injured, but the front windshield of a 2015 blue Honda CRV was damaged.

A witness said Mori was arguing with a man, shot at him once, and ran away, according to the Miami Beach Police Department’s arrest form.

Ad

Mori is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm in public, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and oxycodone trafficking.