Authorities search for woman seen stealing packages from outside Lauderhill homes

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Authorities in Broward County are searching for a package stealing woman. (WPLG)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police in Broward County are searching for a brazen porch pirate.

Surveillance video shows a blue SUV with a broken back window driving down Northwest 25th Street near 47th Avenue.

When the vehicle eventually pulls up in front of a home, a woman gets out, walks up to the front door, and grabs a package that was left there.

Local 10 News has learned the same woman targeted multiple homes in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the woman, or the SUV, is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

