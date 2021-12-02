Police in Pembroke Pines aware of video showing man exit vehicle and punch woman from behind

A woman is struck from behind by a man outside a Pembroke Pines home.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Shocking home surveillance video captured a troubling act of domestic violence.

The disturbing moments caught on camera showed a woman exiting a green Acura when seconds later, the driver of that car is seen chasing her down and then punching her in the back.

As the woman falls to the ground, the man casually walks back to the car before throwing the victim’s shoes and cell phone out of the vehicle and speeding off.

This all happened early on Thanksgiving in the area of Southwest 14th Street and 85th Avenue in Pembroke Pines.

Resident Darren Bohler said he called the police, worried for the safety of the young woman.

“To have this young man hit this woman the way he did, it just looked like this wasn’t the first time this had happened,” Bohler said. “If you don’t feel like you can speak to your parents, maybe a friend, someone at school, there has to be someone she can speak to, which is one of the reasons we came forward with the video.”

Ad

Pembroke Pines police are aware of the incident and have seen the video.

Investigators want to speak with both people involved and make sure that woman is safe.