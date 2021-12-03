72º
German artist’s 18-K gold bagel avocado toast is for sale at Art Miami for $2.9M

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

The "Who Wants to Live Forever" sculpture is made out of 27 pieces of 18K gold and it's for sale at a satellite fair for $2.9 million.

MIAMI – Tim Bengel used a three-dimensional scanner and printer to create the 18-karat gold sculpture of a bagel avocado toast that recently caught the eye of singer Joe Jonas.

Galerie Rother, an art gallery from Wiesbaden, Germany, has the sculpture on display at a booth in Art Miami, a satellite fair north of Pérez Art Museum Miami. It’s valued at $2.9 million.

Bengel, a German artist from Stuttgart, scanned the 27 pieces of his sandwich: A real sliced pumpkin bagel, 10 leaves of arugula, and five slices each of avocado, tomato, and onions.

Bengel, 29, then printed the 3-D molds and used about $354,000 in liquid gold to create “Who Wants to Live Forever?” to mock the millennial’s demand for avocado.

Bengel’s bagel first made headlines around the world when the gallery took it to Berlin Art Week in September.

