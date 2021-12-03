Miami schools superintendent to be knighted by Spain

MIAMI – The superintendent for Miami-Dade County Public Schools is being knighted by Spain for his work in expanding Spanish-language programs.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will be admitted into the the Order of Isabella the Catholic.

It is one of Spain’s highest civil honors given to people whose work contributes to the country and its culture.

The honor will be awarded on behalf of King Felipe VI of Spain by Miami’s Spanish Consul General Jaime Lacadena on Dec. 13.

“I am deeply humbled by this recognition for it acknowledges our ongoing commitment to expanding access to dual language programs across our community,” Carvalho said in a statement Thursday. “I proudly share this incredible honor with our students, educators, employees, community, and School Board.”

Carvalho leads Florida’s largest school district in a county where seven out of 10 people are Hispanic.