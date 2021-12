OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A death investigation is underway in Broward County.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive man at approximately 10:22 a.m. Saturday in Oakland Park.

Upon arrival, deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews located the man and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The body was found near the 3000 block of West Oakland Park Blvd.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.