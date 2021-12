Crews are investigating a deadly crash that happened just off I-75 in Broward Coounty.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Crews are investigating a deadly crash that happened just off I-75 in Broward County.

The crash took place after 7 a.m. on the northbound exit ramp to Sheridan Street.

Police said two people were rushed to the hospital in serious condition, but one person has since been pronounced dead.

There has been no word from authorities on what led up to the crash.

The identity of the victim has also not been released.