Family, friends gather for mass to honor life of Carrie Meek

Former congresswoman Carrie Meek accomplished so much during her life, and she did so much for her community as well.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It is difficult to put into words what the loss of Carrie Meek means for those arriving at a mass for the former congresswoman.

“She just exemplified a powerful strong woman,” Rubye Howard, Meek’s sorority sister.

The service was held Monday evening at the North Campus of Miami Dade College. Meek passed away late last month at her home in Miami.

Meek was the first Black professor at Miami Dade College, She went on to become an associate dean, and assistant to the Vice President at the college.

She continued breaking barriers, serving as the first Black woman elected to the Florida Senate before becoming the first Black lawmaker from Florida to serve in Congress since the post-Civil War Reconstruction.

“In addition to everything that she’s done for the community, she was a very good friend to my family,” said friend Angela Bellamy.

Bellamy was asked where she thinks we would be without Meeks’ accomplishments.

“I don’t even want to think about it really,” she said. “We would not have the gains that we have made in this community would not have been without her”