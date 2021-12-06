Jurors in Resiles murder trial relisten to testimony

Broward jurors spent the weekend deliberating and are now reviewing witness testimony from the trial of Dayonte Resiles, who is accused of a home-invasion killing in Davie in 2014.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jurors head into their fourth day of deliberations Monday in the murder trial of Dayonte Resiles after reviewing witness testimony over the weekend.

They said they wanted to relisten to the testimony of the son of Jill Halliburton Su, who was killed in her Davie home in 2014.

Su’s son testified that he discovered his mother’s body — bound by her hands and feet — in a bathtub with some 20 stab wounds.

In closing arguments, the state noted physical evidence they say ties Resiles to an apparently botched home invasion that resulted in the stabbing death of the 59-year-old woman.

The defense argued that the DNA samples are flawed, disclosing other fingerprints that were discovered in the home that still have yet to be identified. They also argued that Resiles’ alleged prints were inconsistent throughout the scene.

Resiles’ behavior since then is also key in the prosecution’s argument that he is to blame for her killing.

Two years after he was arrested and charged with Su’s murder, Resiles made headlines with an infamous escape from custody during a court appearance.