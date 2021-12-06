Stolen flamingo mysteriously returned to South Florida chef

Chef Cindy Hutson says that although she’s curious why someone would steal the statue that was once the icon of the Ortanique restaurant, she’s happy to have it back.

Chef Cindy Hutson has her 8-foot-tall pink flamingo back.

Someone dropped off the bird sculpture back off to its rightful owner — just outside the range of Hutson’s home security cameras.

Hutson says that although she’s curious why someone would take the fiberglass statue, she’s just happy she got it back.

The flamingo was once the icon of the Ortanique On The Mile restaurant in Coral Gables, which has since shut its doors after two decades.

Hutson says she was out of town last week when crooks stole the flamingo from her home, where she had moved it.