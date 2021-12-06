75º
Trio arrested for residential burglaries in Broward, deputies say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

DAVIE, Fla. – Three men in their 20s are under investigation in more than a dozen residential burglaries over the past few weeks in Broward County. The homes were in Cooper City, Deerfield Beach, and Davie.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies identified the suspects as Jacquon Jackson, 26, of North Lauderdale, Roderick Taff, 23, of Lauderhill, and Jacob Denmark, 23, of Lauderhill.

Officers arrested Jacob Denmark, 23, on Friday in Davie. (BSO)

A BSO dog, deputies and Davie police officers were involved in their arrest on Friday after two burglaries in Davie. Jackson and Taff remained at the Broward County main jail on Monday, records show.

Jackson, a convicted felon, was on probation for a 2017 carjacking and drug trafficking, so he is being held without bond on the probation violations. He was sentenced to two years in prison on July 3, 2019.

Jacquon Jackson, 26, was arrested on Friday in Davie. (BSO)

The Florida Department of Corrections released Jackson last year and his probation was set to end in 2025, records show.

Jackson is facing two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, property damage during a burglary, and resisting an officer without violence. One of the home’s doors in Davie was smashed, deputies said.

Roderick Taff, 23, was arrested on Friday in Davie. (BSO)

Taff and Denmark are facing two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and resisting an officer without violence.

