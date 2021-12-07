Monroe County commissioner resigns after domestic violence arrest

KEY WEST, Fla. – The Florida Keys commissioner arrested last week and accused of domestic violence has resigned.

Eddie Martinez wrote a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, citing health issues as he stepped down as commissioner in Monroe County’s District 3.

“Effective immediately, I am resigning my office as Monroe County Commissioner District 3 so I may address some health issues,” the brief letter read.

DeSantis can appoint an interim commissioner until a special election can be held in 2022. An August primary will be followed by a November general election, the county said.

Martinez was elected in 2020 to represent District 3, which covers the old town portion of Key West.

He was arrested a week ago at a family home in Hialeah, with police saying one of his daughters called 911 when he became violent and threw items at his wife.

Ad

Martinez’s daughters told police that their father is on prescription medications and that when he is off his medication he is known to be violent, an arrest report said.

He had also been accused of being ineligible for his office, and of not living in the Key West district when he beat the incumbent Heather Carruthers by less than half a percent last year.