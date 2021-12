MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Good Samaritan stumbled upon a whopping 69 pounds of cocaine over the weekend that was floating in the waters off the Florida Keys, authorities confirmed.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, the drugs were wrapped up in multiple packages and are worth more than $1 million.

Border Patrol agents recovered the drugs with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard.

No other details were immediately released.