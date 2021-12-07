74º
wplg logo

Local News

Police are searching for a woman who was abducted in Southwest Miami-Dade

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County
Police are searching for 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a woman they say was abducted from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

Investigators say 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd is a nurse who was tending to a patient at a home along Southwest 285th Terrace, just east of the Florida Turnpike, when a man showed up at the home.

Police say he beat her and forced her into a white Honda Civic with the license plate number Y650DL.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $1,000 for any information.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter