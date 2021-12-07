Police are searching for a woman who was abducted in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a woman they say was abducted from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

Investigators say 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd is a nurse who was tending to a patient at a home along Southwest 285th Terrace, just east of the Florida Turnpike, when a man showed up at the home.

Police say he beat her and forced her into a white Honda Civic with the license plate number Y650DL.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $1,000 for any information.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 305-471-8477.