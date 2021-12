Suspected migrants are detained in Coral Gables.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Authorities are looking into a suspected smuggling operation at Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables.

Sky 10 was over the scene Monday afternoon.

Coral Gables police appeared to have several people detained near the marina.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating.

According to CBP, agents responded to the suspected maritime smuggling event, but further information was not provided.