South Florida is one of the most generous areas in the country, GoFundMe says

Peter Martin, of New York, who was in Miami visiting his brother, pays his respects at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Champlain Towers South building collapse, on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Surfside.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Give yourself a round of applause, South Florida.

While people can call us many things, you may be surprised to learn that we were one of the most generous regions in the country this year, according to the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe.

The website recently highlighted its most giving cities in the United States for 2021. Miami was No. 4 and Fort Lauderdale was No. 6.

The report noted that $2.4 million was raised in response to the tragic Surfside condo collapse.

Sarasota (No. 9) and Bradenton (No. 10) also made the national top 10 representing Florida. (That list was based on the number of donations per capita for cities with at least 50,000 people.)

To see GoFundMe’s full 2021 report, click here.