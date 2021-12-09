Alberto Carvalho close to being named superintendent in LA, report says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is close to being hired to the same post in Los Angeles, according to a report in the LA Times.

The newspaper reports that an announcement could come Thursday as the board of education there has a special meeting scheduled with the hiring of a superintendent listed on the agenda.

The school district in Miami-Dade released a statement to Local 10 News, saying: “We have seen the reports and the Superintendent will have a media availability at the appropriate time. No further comment at this time.”

#BREAKING #NOW: @MiamiSup NOT denying the reports. This is what his spokesperson just told @WPLGLocal10: "We have seen the reports and the Superintendent will have a media availability at the appropriate time. No further comment at this time." https://t.co/iEegJZH0eM — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) December 9, 2021

Carvalho, 57, has led Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2008. He was close to taking over the school district in New York City in 2018 but ultimately decided to remain in South Florida.

“Considering his long and successful track record as a district leader, Mr. Carvalho being strongly considered to lead top districts across the nation should be no surprise to anyone,” Miami-Dade school board vice-chair Steve Gallon said in a statement. “However, having not received any official notification of any Board’s action regarding Mr. Carvalho’s selection, let alone acceptance of the Superintendent of L.A. Unified School District, it would be proper to limit my comments.”

