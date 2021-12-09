Miami police: Drunken driver arrested after striking man on scooter, fleeing scene

MIAMI – A man has been arrested following a crash that occurred Wednesday night on the Brickell Avenue Bridge.

According to his arrest report, Cristian David Acmendariz-Moreta, 29, of Miami, was heading south on the bridge in his blue BMW around 8:50 p.m. when a man on a scooter that was also heading south merged and collided with his vehicle.

City of Miami police said Acmendariz-Moreta continued driving south without stopping to help the victim, and bystanders called 911.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police said a sergeant spotted Acmendariz-Moreta’s car about 20 minutes later and the suspect told him he had just killed a motorcyclist on the bridge. At last check, the victim, in fact, remained hospitalized.

According to the arrest report, the sergeant smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Acmendariz-Moreta’s breath and the driver failed to perform a field sobriety test up to standard. He also failed two breathalyzer tests, authorities said.

Acmendariz-Moreta was ultimately arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury.