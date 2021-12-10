Arrest warrant obtained for man wanted in crash that killed 1, injured 6

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred earlier this year, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Ricky Trivon Francois, 25, faces a charge of reckless vehicular homicide in connection with the incident that occurred around 12:35 a.m. April 19 in the area of Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue.

According to authorities, a Toyota Sienna with seven people inside was heading east on Northwest 119th Street, crossing the intersection of 22nd Avenue when a Dodge Charger rear-ended the vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police said the driver of the Charger abandoned the car and fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and transported six of the people inside the Toyota to area hospitals in stable condition.

However, a seventh person inside the vehicle, Christopher Lopez, 23, later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Anyone with information about Francois’ whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to his capture.