KFC brings back fire log that smells like fried chicken

Talk about a finger lickin’ … fire?

KFC announced this week that it has brought back its holiday fire logs that smell like fried chicken.

The “KFC 11 Herbs and Spices firelog” is selling online at Walmart for $15.88.

Each fire log can burn up to 2 ½ to 3 hours and the limited edition fire log now has an even crispier scent than in past years.

This year, the purchase of one of the limited edition fire logs will allow you to enter to win an exclusive Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin getaway for up to eight people.

You must be 21 or older to enter.

CLICK HERE to purchase the fire log or you can enter to win the sweepstakes with no purchase necessary by downloading the KFC app.

The official rules for this year’s sweepstakes can be viewed by clicking here.