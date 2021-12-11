Authorities in Margate search for missing endangered 15-year-old boy

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police are searching for an endangered missing teenager.

Detectives said 15-year-old Jumaunti Bartholomew left his home on Southwest 50th Way around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

The boy hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police said the teen suffers from depression and ADHD and does not have his medication.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts with a gray stripe, rainbow-colored Crocs and possibly glasses with a black frame.

Police said Bartholomew is 5-foot-8 weighing between 170 and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who thinks they might have seen him, is urged to call police at 954-972-7111.