77º
wplg logo

Local News

Crews battle massive junkyard fire in northwest Miami-Dade

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County
Fire crews battle a junkyard blaze in northwest Miami-Dade. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities worked to get a massive fire under control in northwest Miami-Dade County on Saturday.

The blaze, which happened inside of a junkyard, could be seen for miles.

It proved to be quite a task for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews to get under control.

A portion of Northwest 54th Street near 32nd Avenue had to be blocked off for more than an hour as a result.

Rescue workers used a crane to remove cars that appeared to suffer damage due to the fire.

Officials said there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter