Crews battle massive junkyard fire in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities worked to get a massive fire under control in northwest Miami-Dade County on Saturday.

The blaze, which happened inside of a junkyard, could be seen for miles.

It proved to be quite a task for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews to get under control.

A portion of Northwest 54th Street near 32nd Avenue had to be blocked off for more than an hour as a result.

Rescue workers used a crane to remove cars that appeared to suffer damage due to the fire.

Officials said there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.