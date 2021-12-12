80º
Man in critical condition following stabbing incident in southwest Miami-Dade

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in southwest Miami-Dade County are investigating a stabbing incident.

Officers responded to an area with several businesses near Southwest 74th Avenue and 8th Street late Saturday night.

According to authorities, they located a man who had several apparent stab wounds.

He was rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released any information regarding any suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

