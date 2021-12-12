Officers make 2 arrests after discovering 61-year-old man tied up, lying in pool of blood

Police in Miami arrested two men accused of assaulting a 61-year-old man.

Emilio Vilchez and Carlos Benitez are facing battery charges after being taken into custody by police.

The incident in question happened around 6 a.m. Friday when police responded to a call about a man waiving a machete in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 28th Street in Miami.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim tied up, lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.