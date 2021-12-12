South Florida group sending much-needed supplies to hardest hit areas of deadly tornadoes

Efforts are ongoing in South Florida to provide assistance and aid to those impacted by the deadly tornadoes that have impacted millions.

Local organization Global Empowerment Mission is heading to Kentucky to help those most in need following the devastating tornadoes.

“We will be sending a series of 18-wheeler trucks with supplies,” said Global Empowerment Mission founder Michael Capponi.

Almost a half million dollars’ worth of supplies will be loaded onto trucks at their Doral location.

“So you have these boxes which are family necessity kits, which have a hygiene box, which have food, which have snacks, which have PPE, which have blankets – you know It’s very cold there right now, it’s like 30 degrees at night,” Capponi said.

Capponi said GEM has become a regional supplier of emergency goods.

They quickly got to work when they saw damage spread over hundreds of miles and knew hundreds more people are needing help.

“Then we have partners on the ground, a non-profit called Aerial Recovery Group,” Capponi said. “They’re all military professionals so those guys and there now first doing search and rescue, pulling people out of buildings, that’s what they’re doing right now. So we all team up together, they do what they do and then they help us with volunteers and the distributions.”