COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Coconut Grove.

One of those two people is a teenager.

It happened Saturday night near Southwest 29th Street and Bird Avenue.

According to police, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old were shot.

They were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts.

Authorities have not provided any updates on their condition.