This Week in South Florida: Manny Diaz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last weekend the leaders of the state Democratic Party met in Orlando to plot strategy for winning the 2022 elections.

With a new leader in the past year, the party’s money situation and structure straightened out, but Democratic candidates are already in defense mode heading toward next year’s midterm elections.

Manny Diaz is that new leader, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.