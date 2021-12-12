80º
wplg logo

Local News

This Week in South Florida: Manny Diaz

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
Last weekend the leaders of the state Democratic Party met in Orlando to plot strategy for winning the 2022 elections.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last weekend the leaders of the state Democratic Party met in Orlando to plot strategy for winning the 2022 elections.

With a new leader in the past year, the party’s money situation and structure straightened out, but Democratic candidates are already in defense mode heading toward next year’s midterm elections.

Manny Diaz is that new leader, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email