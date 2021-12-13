80º
BSO welcomes new therapy K-9 to the force

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

BSO welcomes emotional support K-9 Olivia (Courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office)

WESTON, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new K-9 addition to their force this week, meant to provide comfort and emotional support for the community.

K-9 Olivia and her handler, Deputy Danielle Quinones will be tasked with visiting assisted living facilities, schools and events to help reduce stress in adults and children within the community.

“She has been such a positive mood stabilizer for the students in schools, especially during COVID times. One of her favorite activities to participate in is ‘Seniors and Snuggles,’ a program for the independent and assisted living facilities. She spends her time with the memory care patients, helping them relax, reduce anxiety, lower the feeling of loneliness and even help recall memories,” Deputy Quinones said.

BSO welcomes emotional support K-9 Olivia (Courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office)

The special girl went through training at the Paws and Stripes College at BCSO, after coming from the Brevard County Animal Shelter.

K-9 Olivia will be sworn in at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Weston City Hall located at 17200 Royal Palm Blvd. in Weston.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

