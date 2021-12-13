Family, friends honor life of young mother tragically murdered

A young mother whose life was cut short was honored by loved ones on what would have been her 28th birthday.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A young mother whose life was cut short was honored by loved ones on what would have been her 28th birthday.

Andrea Lloyd was pregnant with her third child when she was brutally murdered.

Friends and family of Lloyd gathered to remember the mother and the devoted health care worker.

It was last week when police say Lloyd, who was six weeks pregnant, answered a knock on the door at the group home where she was working an overnight shift.

Detectives say it was her boyfriend, 33-year-old Xavier Johnson, who attacked and abducted her.

He has since been charged with the crime and is being held in jail without bond.

The next day, family members spotted Johnson in a remote area near the Homestead International Speedway.

It’s where officers would find Lloyd’s remains, and where pink balloons in her honor were released Monday afternoon.