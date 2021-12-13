Influx of pets has Miami-Dade animal shelters back at capacity

DORAL, Fla. – Months after seeing a Covid-related uptick in adoptions, animal shelters are back again at capacity.

“We can’t really seem to correlate it specifically to Covid, the good news is that most of people during Covid have actually kept their pets at home,” said Flora Beal with Miami-Dade County Animal Services.

Adoptions remain steady, but more pets are coming in, especially medium and large sized dogs who usually end up staying longer periods of time in the shelter.

Because the Miami-Dade run shelter is currently at capacity, for now, they’re changing the intake process.

“We’re trying to make sure that we reserve the spots that we have available for those that have been abused or neglected and really do need that safe haven that we provide for our pets at animal services,” said Beal.

The shelter is urging the community to do the following - If you find a stray dog, don’t bring them to the shelter immediately. Keep the pet for a day or two, because they likely have an owner who is desperately looking for them.

“Their best chance, about a 70 percent chance of being able to find their family and being reunited only happens when they stay in the neighborhood where they have been found,” said Beal.

Other suggestions are putting up posters and checking neighborhood apps. Also, if you cannot bear the financial costs, animal services can help.

“We’ll give you a crate, we’ll give you dog beds, dog food, leash, harness, collar, whatever it is that you’re going to be able to care for that pet,” Beal said.