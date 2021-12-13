Man arrested after cameras captured him trying to break into Miami Beach home

Residents of a Miami Beach home received quite a scare when a stranger creeping outside their home attempted to break-in while someone was inside.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Residents of a Miami Beach home received quite a scare when a stranger creeping outside their home attempted to break-in while someone was inside.

Thanks to an observant neighbor, they were able to call the police before the cook make it inside.

Home surveillance video captures the man in action.

He first parks a stolen city vehicle across the street before making his way into the backyard pool area of private property, and then crouches down in an attempt to hide, not knowing cameras are watching his every move.

“A very scary moment,” said homeowner Robert Cardenas. “He takes off his shirt for some reason, then another camera catches him sneaking around.”

Cardenas said he received a call from his neighbor around 2 p.m. Thursday that his home was being broken into.

“He said that somebody was trying to break into the house and I said that can’t be, my wife is home,” Cardenas said. “He said no they are breaking-in right now.”

Cardenas called 911 and his wife before racing home from his office. All this happening as the man continued to snoop around, trying to get inside the home.

“I guess he checked the back doors, they were closed, and he runs up to the guest house and starts kicking down the door there,” Cardenas said.

Fortunately, he never made it inside and ran off.

Miami Beach police caught up to him on Lakeview Drive.

They have since arrested him and identified him as 36-year-old Yensy Guzman.

While police were able to catch this would be thief, Cardenas said it is not the first time he has fallen victim to break-ins.

Just last year his car was broken into when three men threw a brick through his car window and then took several items inside.

He says residents are tired of the crime on Miami Beach

“We will press charges to the fullest extent of the law,” said Cardenas.

Guzman faces a number of charges that range from Grand Theft to Attempted Burglary.

He is now being held on a $16,000 bond and has been ordered to stay away from the property if he does bond out.