$5 million scratch-off sold at Publix in Broward

WESTON, Fla. – Florida Lottery’s latest $5 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold at a Publix in Weston.

The winnings were claimed by a limited liability company called NKG of Weston, LLC, managed by Bonie Montalvo, 30, of Bonita Springs, state lottery officials announced Tuesday.

They took the winnings as a lump sum of $3.96 million.

The $20 Gold Rush Limited ticket was bought at the Publix located at 1170 Weston Road.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY WINNERS:

Florida Publix shopper walks out with $1 million in lottery winnings

South Florida man hits $1 million scratch-off prize

2 Florida Lottery players from same city each win $1 million

Ad

Florida Lottery scratch-off gives woman $1 million in holiday spending money

Broward woman wins big Florida Lottery scratch-off prize

Florida Lottery scholarship recipient now wins $5 million scratch-off prize

Florida man begins holidays with $5 million lottery prize

2 Publix shoppers pick up $1 million scratch-off winners ahead of Thanksgiving