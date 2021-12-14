$5 million scratch-off sold at Publix in Broward

WESTON, Fla. – Florida Lottery’s latest $5 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold at a Publix in Weston.
The winnings were claimed by a limited liability company called NKG of Weston, LLC, managed by Bonie Montalvo, 30, of Bonita Springs, state lottery officials announced Tuesday.
They took the winnings as a lump sum of $3.96 million.
The $20 Gold Rush Limited ticket was bought at the Publix located at 1170 Weston Road.
MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY WINNERS:
Florida Publix shopper walks out with $1 million in lottery winnings
South Florida man hits $1 million scratch-off prize
2 Florida Lottery players from same city each win $1 million
Florida Lottery scratch-off gives woman $1 million in holiday spending money
Broward woman wins big Florida Lottery scratch-off prize
Florida Lottery scholarship recipient now wins $5 million scratch-off prize
Florida man begins holidays with $5 million lottery prize
2 Publix shoppers pick up $1 million scratch-off winners ahead of Thanksgiving