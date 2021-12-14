Burglar jumps into ocean while trying to get away with $16,000 in loot, police say

A woman broke into a home on Sunday in Surfside. She ate the home owner’s food, wore their clothes, and told police officers she lived there. Officers didn’t believe her.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A woman broke into a home on Sunday in Surfside. She ate the home owner’s food, wore their clothes, and told police officers she lived there. Officers didn’t believe her.

Sgt. Jay Matelis, a spokesman for the Surfside Police Department, said Vanessa Iglesias was cooking in the kitchen and wearing a stolen turquoise dress when officers responded to the home.

Matelis said officers faced a challenging situation when the woman ran to the beach and jumped in the ocean. Officers saw her throw away a set of keys.

“You don’t know if they have a weapon inside the water. You don’t know if they can swim. There is that danger of drowning. You just don’t know,” Matelis said.

The 29-year-old woman was trying to steal about $16,000 in items, including a gold necklace, watches, and designer sunglasses, police said.

“In all of the years, I have been a police officer, I have never seen this before,” Matelis said. “This is an interesting one and clearly someone who may need some help.”

Iglesias appeared in bond court on Monday and was ordered to stay away from the victims. She remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday.

Iglesias is facing charges of burglary on an unoccupied dwelling, tampering with physical evidence, and resisting an officer without violence to his person.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.