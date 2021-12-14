COVID-19 vaccine campaign continues; Florida reports 3 omicron cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the unvaccinated are at a much higher risk of hospitalization and death and the booster shot provides some protection against the omicron variant.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported the unvaccinated are at a much higher risk of hospitalization and death and the booster shot provides some protection against the omicron variant.

Data has shown the coronavirus vaccine lowered the positivity rate enough to start the economic recovery. Walt Disney cruise ships will be requiring children as young as 5 years old to be vaccinated.

“That’s a heck of an endorsement from the Walt Disney company to say that not only are we recommending it but we are requiring it,” said Stewart Chiron, a Miami-based cruise ship expert.

It has been a year since the COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in the United States. The death toll on Dec. 14, 2020, was 300,000, and by Monday it was at about 800,000.

In frustration over the vaccination rate, President Joe Biden has referred to the ongoing situation as “the pandemic of the unvaccinated.” There are still many unanswered questions about the risk omicron poses.

Just after scientists discovered the omicron variant in South Africa, Florida had reported three cases as of Monday afternoon. The first case in Miami-Dade County was an asymptomatic patient who was not vaccinated.

The delta variant continues to make up the majority of the coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade.