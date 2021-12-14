Hollywood resident victimized by holiday decoration thief caught on camera

Deviants taking down holiday lights and stealing decorations has become an all too familiar story this time of year.

Hollywood resident Nicole O, who did not want have her full name listed, said she was asleep in her home near North 19th Avenue and McKinley Street so she didn’t hear the alert.

But her doorbell camera caught it - someone eyeing a large inflatable bear in front of her house.

That person walked up, unplugs it, and wraps it around a bike.

Nicole said it’s such a minor detail, but she was excited to display it on her front lawn.

Every year we see this happen - people snatching decorations away from homes.

Security officials recommend zip ties and using sharpies on the big stuff, to write your name and address.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the person in the video is urged to contact Hollywood police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.