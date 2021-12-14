77º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

Pembroke Pines detectives search for man’s killer

Sanela Sabovic, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Pembroke Pines, Crime
A 20-year-old man died in a BMW after a shooting on Monday night in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the shooter who killed a 20-year-old man who was in a BMW on Monday night in Pembroke Pines.

Capt. Adam Feiner, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said the man knew his killer. The two were traveling westbound on Pines Boulevard and the shooting was at Douglas Road.

Dangelo Cresap, a witness, said he heard six to seven gunshots. The shooter turned southbound on Douglas Road and the victim turned northbound and crashed near Memorial Manor, police said.

The victim was dead when police officers arrived. Detectives believe there was a third driver involved who left the crime scene.

Feiner is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Sanela Sabovic joined Local 10 News in September 2012 as an assignment editor and associate producer. In August 2015, she became a full-time reporter and fill-in traffic reporter. Sanela holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications with a concentration in radio, television and film from DePaul University.

email

facebook

twitter