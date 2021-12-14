Pembroke Pines detectives search for man’s killer

A 20-year-old man died in a BMW after a shooting on Monday night in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the shooter who killed a 20-year-old man who was in a BMW on Monday night in Pembroke Pines.

Capt. Adam Feiner, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said the man knew his killer. The two were traveling westbound on Pines Boulevard and the shooting was at Douglas Road.

Dangelo Cresap, a witness, said he heard six to seven gunshots. The shooter turned southbound on Douglas Road and the victim turned northbound and crashed near Memorial Manor, police said.

The victim was dead when police officers arrived. Detectives believe there was a third driver involved who left the crime scene.

Feiner is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477.