Woman arrested in connection with armed carjacking that led to multi-county chase

MIAMI – A 29-year-old woman was arrested Monday following an armed carjacking in the city of Miami that led to a chase that ended in Broward County, authorities said.

Miami police said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 62nd Street.

According to her arrest report, Diana LaGurre, of Hollywood, was spotted by officers getting into a gray Toyota RAV4 that was involved in the carjacking.

Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but LaGurre fled from them, hopping onto Interstate 95, weaving in and out of traffic and trying to ram an officer’s vehicle on multiple occasions in an effort to elude authorities.

According to the arrest report, LaGurre eventually entered Broward County, at which time deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department joined in the chase.

Miami police said LaGurre eventually bailed out of the vehicle and ran off, but she was quickly apprehended.

LaGurre was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding police and carrying a concealed firearm.