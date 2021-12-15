79º
DeSantis: Law proposal strengthens ban on critical race theory, limits racial-sensitivity training

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

WILDWOOD, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Wildwood on Wednesday to announce his support of the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act, or Stop the Woke.

The legislative proposal would secure the Florida Department of Education’s ban on critical race theory in classrooms and put limits on racial-sensitivity training at the workplace.

DeSantis said the legislation would “ensure that parents have the means to vindicate their rights when it comes to enforcing state standards” and protect workers against “indoctrination.”

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez released a statement associating the theory to government-imposed Marxist ideology and said the legislation provides resources to put an end to “wokeness” in the “woke-free state of Florida.”

