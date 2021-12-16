Gunman identified, arrested in Aventura mall parking lot ambush, police say

AVENTURA, Fla. – The gunman who police say ambushed a couple in the parking garage of the Aventura Mall to rob them is under arrest.

Andrew Mitchell, 22, is accused of following a couple who had just had dinner and were walking out of the Aventura Mall on Oct. 24.

Detectives said Mitchell followed the couple through the mall for two hours and then to their car in the parking garage where he pulled a gun on them.

Surveillance video showed the couple walking with their dog in a stroller.

“Give me all of your jewelry or I’ll kill you,” Mitchell allegedly told the couple.

Mitchell robbed them at gunpoint, according to police, taking one of the victims’ 9mm Cuban link necklace valued at about $9,000.

Following a struggle, the victims were able to run away and call 911 for help.

Aventura police say Andrew Mitchell, top left, and Joshua Underwood, right, are in custody after a robbery in the Aventura Mall parking garage. (WPLG)

Surveillance video showed the gunman had a getaway driver waiting. Detectives identified the driver as Joshua Underwood, who was arrested in November.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team, Mitchell is also responsible for 16 burglaries at businesses in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Brevard counties.