Meth, pills found in Key West woman’s car for a 2nd time, deputies say

In March 2021, Amanda Lyn Tufenkjian was arrested after pills, cocaine and methamphetamine were found in her Jeep. In December, she was stopped in the same Jeep and was arrested after methamphetamine, Xanax, and other paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

KEY WEST, Fla. – A 47-year-old Key West woman was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop uncovered methamphetamine, pills, plastic baggies, multiple pipes and assorted other drug paraphernalia, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

And, it wasn’t the first time, records show.

Amanda Lyn Tufenkjian was stopped on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 6 at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday. A search of Tufenkjian’s Jeep turned up four ounces of methamphetamine and Xanax pills, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search of records showed that Tufenkjian was arrested for drug trafficking on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 3:50 a.m. following a traffic stop for speeding in the Big Pine Key deer zone. A search of the Jeep Tufenkjian was driving yielded: 3.8 ounces of powder cocaine, 23 grams of crack cocaine, 2.8 ounces of methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Oxycontin and Xanax pills, drug paraphernalia, which included a scale, drug-related ledgers and $1,942 in cash.