FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was injured while trying to cross the street on Friday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 24th Avenue.

Witnesses said the driver of a red convertible struck the man who was trying to cross the street.

The red car suffered frontal damage.

