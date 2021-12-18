Police in Pembroke Pines search for missing endangered woman

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities in Pembroke Pines are searching for a missing endangered woman.

Police said 34-year-old Tyshika Andrews was last seen or heard from on Thursday, and family members are concerned.

Andrews’ sudden lack of communication is considered suspicious, police said, adding that she has not communicated with anyone through her phone since Thursday evening.

She suffers from depression and takes numerous medications, according to Pembroke Pines police.

Authorities said she is considered endangered due to her medical conditions and sudden lack of communication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.