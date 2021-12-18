Shooting on I-95 in Deerfield Beach leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

There were major traffic tie ups in Deerfield Beach early Saturday morning after an interstate shooting and crash left one person dead and injured three others.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 between Sample Road and Southwest 10th Street.

According to deputies, a gunman riding in a car opened fire on another vehicle, causing the driver of the second car to crash.

Paramedics rushed to the area where they found three people who had been struck by bullets.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least one other person was injured during the traffic crash.

Troopers blocked off all northbound lanes of the interstate for nearly six hours, with crews later towing away a white vehicle.

So far, a description of the shooter’s vehicle has not been released as homicide detectives continue working this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.