Royal Caribbean cruise arrives in Miami after 48 people test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI – A cruise docked at Port Miami on Saturday after nearly 50 people aboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line confirmed 48 people on its Symphony of the Seas cruise, which ended Saturday in Miami, tested positive for Covid.

The cases were identified as a result of contact tracing after a guest tested positive, the cruise line said.

“Each person quickly went into quarantine,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement. “Everyone who tested positive were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and we continuously monitored their health.”

Out of the 6,091 guests and crew aboard the ship, 95% were fully vaccinated.

Additionally, the cruise line said that 98% of the people who tested positive were fully vaccinated.