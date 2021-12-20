Armed robbery victim recalls terrifying ordeal after being held at gunpoint in his own driveway

A South Florida man was the victim of a horrifying hold-up after he was ambushed in his own driveway.

That man, who spoke with Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe, is having his identity protected.

“I just opened the door like that, the guy opened the door more and he came to me with a gun on my chest and start telling me give me everything you got,” the victim explained. “At first I thought it was a prank. I didn’t think it was real, and then he said give me everything you got whatever you got.”

He is one of the owners of the Oakland Park Flea Market. He believes he was followed to his home in northeast Miami-Dade County.

He also said there is another victim.

“A jeweler the same evening was followed and had the same thing happen to him,” the victim said.

His message to those watching his story:

“You’re not safe in your own community anymore, even if it’s your own community,” he said. “The wrong move, the wrong behavior, he could have just shot me, the gun was right here at my chest.”

He feels lucky he is here to share his story.

The suspect got away with his new iPhone and even took a loaf of bread from the car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.