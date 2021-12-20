Broward man hits $1 million Florida Lottery top prize on scratch-off

This is the ticket that scored Plantation's John Carr a $1 million prize.

PLANTATION, Fla. – A Plantation man has plenty of extra spending money this holiday season after a scratch-off ticket he bought at a local store revealed a $1 million top prize.

John Carr, 65, was playing Florida Lottery’s Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game and decided to take his winnings as a lump sum worth $790,000.

He bought the $30 ticket from Plantation Wine and Liquor, at 5245 West Broward Boulevard, state lottery officials said.

The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

