Cops search for man seen pulling woman out of car’s driver seat

Fort Lauderdale police are asking the public's help to find this driver who was also seen driving through a fence.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are asking for the community’s help to identify a man who was seen pulling a female from the driver’s seat of a car, pushing her into the back seat, and then driving through a fence.

Investigators say it happened Sunday at about 10:10 a.m. near Northwest 11th Street and Northwest 6th Avenue.

The man, who is Black and about 40-50 years old, was also spotted removing the car’s damaged front bumper and driving through a fence, police say.

The light blue car is believed to possibly be a Ford Focus.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Walters at 954-828-6424.