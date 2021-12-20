Miami firefighters treat 6-year-old who lost mother in fire to special Christmas surprise

Miami firefighters took some time on Monday to spread Christmas cheer to a young victim of a house fire.

On Monday, all the way from the North Pole, Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special visit to see T.J. Mack.

The 6-year-old boy is celebrating his first Christmas without his mother, after she was killed in that fire. T.J. suffered severe burns but thankfully survived.

Miami Fire Rescue made Monday’s magic happen.

Along with that special visit from Santa, T.J. was treated to a caravan full of toys, a room makeover, and gift cards.

One of the big highlights for T.J. was a new basketball hoop.

Since his mother’s death, T.J. has been living with his grandmother, fittingly named Angel. She says it’s been a difficult journey for the young boy, but he’s getting through it as best he can.

T.J. still has a long road to recovery as he undergoes physical therapy everyday while he recovers from his injuries.

He only opened some of the gifts he received on Monday. He will have to wait until Christmas morning to open the rest.